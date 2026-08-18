Yan Diomande’s former coach compares his Real Madrid potential to Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo at Barcelona

Yan Diomande's former coach compared what the Ivory Coast youngster brings to the pitch to the impact Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo provide for Barcelona.

Yan Diomande comes off a massive surge in media and soccer presence due to the high level he demonstrated at the 2026 World Cup, where he stood out as one of the breakout players. His impact proved so significant that he is now part of Real Madrid, where his former coach Todd Eason compared what he will bring to the club with what Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo provide for Barcelona.

In an exclusive interview with World Soccer Talk, Eason made it clear that Diomande will offer something Real Madrid currently lacks. “I think Real Madrid probably needs that right about now, you know? Barcelona has been dominating with the flashy players like Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, and all those other guys, and now, Real Madrid has just taken a kind of a project player that is an exciting player to watch,” Eason explained on why his arrival is key for Los Blancos.

“I think they can appreciate that: ‘Okay, we’re going to make some changes, we’re going to add some pieces that are going to be dynamic and a little bit different from what we’ve been in the past.'” Eason makes a valid point. The side now managed by Mourinho features highly explosive players like Mbappe and Vinicius, but it lacks that dose of youth and unpredictability that Yan can offer.

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Diomande in Golden Boy rankings

Barcelona players Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, alongside Real Madrid forward Yan Diomande, lead the race for the 2026 Golden Boy award, according to the recent top 100 update published by Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

Yan Diomande of Real Madrid.

Yamal appears in second place, though he cannot receive the award again after winning it in 2024. Meanwhile, Cubarsi claimed first place after playing all eight games for Spain in the latest World Cup, where they saw the defender recognized as the best young player of the tournament.

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Diomande occupies the third spot after becoming one of the main new additions to the ranking. The forward made a significant leap thanks to the level he displayed in the World Cup.

Diomande’s arrival at Real Madrid

The forward left Leipzig to join Real Madrid for $144.6 million, an amount that could rise to $162 million with add-ons. This operation stands as the most expensive transfer in the history of the club, surpassing the signing of Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid now prepares for a season filled with high expectations. Alongside Diomande, interesting signings arrived, including Bernardo Silva, Marc Cucurella, and Denzel Dumfries. It promises to be an intriguing matchup against Barcelona in La Liga and Spanish competitions, where fans will see what Diomande is truly made of if he logs minutes against Yamal’s Barcelona.