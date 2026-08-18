Fenerbahce vs Lyon: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Champions League game on August 18, 2026

Fenerbahce host Lyon at Chobani Stadyumu in the UEFA Champions League play-off round first leg, with a place in the league phase at stake. Find out how to watch the crucial clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Fenerbahce vs Lyon Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, DAZN USA

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Lyon in the USA

Fenerbahce vs. Lyon will be available to watch live in the United States through Paramount+ and DAZN USA. No traditional TV channel is listed for this match.

Can I watch Fenerbahce vs Lyon for free?

There is no free legal option currently available to watch Fenerbahce vs. Lyon in the United States. Viewers will need an active subscription to Paramount+ or DAZN USA to stream the Champions League play-off match.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Fenerbahce and Lyon meet in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League play-off round, with the winner of the two-leg series earning one of the final seven places in the 2026-27 league phase. UEFA confirms that the first leg takes place Tuesday, August 18, with the return scheduled for August 26 in Lyon.

Tarik Cetin of Fenerbahce during the Turkish Cup 2025/26 match (Source: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Fenerbahce have already negotiated two qualifying rounds to reach this stage, eliminating Gornik Zabrze and Sturm Graz. The Turkish club has also been particularly strong at home in Champions League qualifying, going unbeaten in its last six home qualifying matches and winning both of its home games during this season’s campaign without conceding.

Advertisement

However, they enter the match after a disappointing start to their domestic campaign. Ismail Kartal‘s side lost 2-1 away to Genclerbirligi in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, despite Anderson Talisca scoring for the fifth consecutive game.

Lyon have taken a more dramatic route to the play-offs. Paulo Fonseca‘s team lost 2-1 to Sparta Prague in the first leg of their third qualifying round but responded with a 3-0 victory in France to advance. UEFA notes that Lyon are looking to return to the Champions League league phase, having last qualified for the competition’s main stage in 2019.

There is also significant history between the clubs. Fenerbahce and Lyon have met four times previously in the Champions League, with Lyon winning all four encounters. Their most recent meeting was more recent, however, coming in the 2024-25 Europa League, when the sides drew 0-0 in Istanbul.

Advertisement

Fenerbahce vs Lyon: Predicted Lineups

Fenerbahce (4-2-3-1): Tarik Cetin; Archie Brown, Nathan Ake, Milan Skriniar, Nelson Semedo; N’Golo Kante, Matteo Guendouzi; Kerem Akturkoglu, Marco Asensio, Mason Greenwood; Talisca.

Lyon (3-4-2-1): Dominik Greif; Ruben Kluivert, Moussa Niakhate, Clinton Mata; Abner, Tanner Tessmann, Tyler Morton, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Corentin Tolisso, Assan Ouedraogo; Lois Openda.

What time is the Fenerbahce vs Lyon match?

The Fenerbahce vs. Lyon match kicks off Tuesday, August 18, at 3:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Advertisement