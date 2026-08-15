Is Lionel Messi playing today, Aug. 15, for Inter Miami vs Nashville SC in 2026 MLS season?

Inter Miami and Nashville SC are two of the leading contenders in the Eastern Conference, with just two points separating them from first place. For this crucial matchup at GEODIS Park, head coach Guillermo Hoyos could not confirm Lionel Messi’s availability, but his participation has not been ruled out.

The Argentine star recently suffered the loss of his father, Jorge, and made his return to the pitch in Miami’s most recent Leagues Cup match against Club Leon. However, Hoyos spoke about “silence” as part of Messi’s recovery process and could not confirm whether he will be available, but it is clear that the No. 10 always wants to be on the field.

In the event that Messi is available, this could be Inter Miami’s starting lineup for the match against Nashville SC. Dayne St. Clair; Noah Allen, Micael, Gonzalo Lujan, Ian Fray; Telasco Segovia, Yannick Bright, Casemiro, Rodrigo De Paul; Lionel Messi (C), Luis Suarez.

Advertisement

Inter Miami and Nashville SC face off once again

The upcoming clash marks the 22nd all-time meeting between Inter Miami and Nashville SC. The Herons hold the upper hand in the historic series with 10 victories to Nashville’s five, along with six draws. Coming off a strong recent stretch that includes a win and a draw in their last three matchups, Inter Miami will look to keep their unbeaten run alive against their Eastern Conference rivals.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF shoots during the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The Eastern Conference heats up

Heading into the August 15 matchday, the Eastern Conference standings feature a tight battle at the top, with Nashville SC leading the pack with 40 points from 18 matches. Inter Miami remain in hot pursuit right behind them in second place with 38 points, setting up an intense fight for the summit, while the New England Revolution hold third place with 30 points as they look to keep pace with the top two contenders.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Herons?

With the goal of staying firmly in the race at the top of the standings, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami face a challenging stretch of matches. The team cannot afford to drop points if it wants to establish itself at the top of the table.