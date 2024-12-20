The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a crushing 133-107 NBA regular season defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks, marking Karl–Anthony Towns’ return to Minnesota. The Timberwolves struggled mightily on offense, prompting their leader, Anthony Edwards, to express frustration with the team’s performance.

Among the Timberwolves’ starters, only Edwards and Julius Randle managed to score in double figures. Randle led with 24 points, while Edwards added 17. Bench players Donte DiVincenzo (15 points) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (12 points) contributed, but their efforts weren’t enough to compensate for the starters’ lack of firepower.

After the game, Edwards didn’t mince words about the team’s offensive issues. “We don’t have s— on offense. We don’t have no identity,” Edwards said, via Legion Hoops. “We know I’m gonna shoot a bunch of shots, we know [Julius Randle] gonna shoot a bunch of shots, and that’s all we know.”

Edwards clarified that the blame doesn’t lie with the coaching staff but with the players themselves. “We don’t really know anything else,” he continued. “It’s not on the coaches at all, it’s on us. We’re out there playing. We gotta make it easier for each other. Coaches put us in great positions; we just don’t do it.”

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket against Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks in the second quarter at Target Center. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Edwards identifies spacing issues

The Timberwolves’ star highlighted a significant flaw in their offense: poor spacing, especially in the paint. “If you watch the game, there’s nothing for me to do if I get downhill,” Edwards said, via Dane Moore. “Everybody wants me to get downhill. I know that’s my strength. I get to the rim, lay the ball up, dunk the ball, but I can’t do that if there’s no lane—it’s not open.”

Edwards also acknowledged the effectiveness of opposing defenses in clogging the paint. “Every team we play did a great job of sitting in the gaps,” Edwards added. “When I get to the rim, putting four people at the rim. So, I mean, there’s nothing I can do about going to the hole right now.”

Edwards reacts to Karl-Anthony Towns’ performance

Karl-Anthony Towns made his return to the Target Center in style, delivering a dominant performance with 32 points, 20 rebounds, and six assists. After the game, Edwards admitted he was upset about the loss but happy for his former teammate.

“Get traded, come back and beat your team by 30—I mean, that’s everything you dream of,” Edwards said. “I’m mad we lost, but on the inside, I’m super happy for him. That’s my dog.”

