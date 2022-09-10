Liverpool will try to bounce back against dangerous Ajax in Matchday 2 of 2022-2023 Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US and Canada.

Liverpool vs Ajax: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Champions League in the US and Canada

Liverpool will clash against Ajax in a crucial game of Group A in Matchday 2 of the 2022-2023 Champions League. Here is all the information you need to know including the date, time, TV Channel to watch and where to live stream the game for free. In the United States, the match will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial). In Canada, you can see the game in DAZN.

Liverpool, one of the favorites to win this Champions League's edition, were shocked on their first game of the tournament by a 4-1 loss against Napoli in Italy. An advantage for Jurgen Klopp's squad is the extra rest they got after the Premier League was postponed due to Queen Elizabeth's death.

On the other side, Ajax had a promising start in Group A after beating Rangers 4-0 in Amsterdam. Furthermore, Alfred Schreuder's team is having an impressive season in the 2022-2023 Eredivisie with six wins in six matches with 21 goals scored. Also, in Ajax's five last official games, no team has been able to get a goal against them: Sparta Rotterdam, Utrecht, Cambuur, Rangers and Heerenveen.

Liverpool vs Ajax: Date

Liverpool will host Ajax on Matchday 2 of 2022-2023 Champions League group stage on Tuesday, September 13 at 3 PM (ET). The game will be played at Anfield in the United Kingdom.

Liverpool vs Ajax: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs Ajax in the US and Canada

Liverpool against Ajax, a matchup between two historic teams in Europe, will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) and Paramount+ (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is VIX+. In Canada, you can see the match through DAZN.