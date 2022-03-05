Liverpool will play against Inter Milan at Anfield for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Liverpool and Inter Milan will face each other at Anfield for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

In the first leg of this round of 16 series, Liverpool got a more than satisfying 2-0 on the road. It really is very difficult for them to miss out on this opportunity, especially considering that they have been one of the strongest teams in this UEFA Champions League (they have won all seven games so far, the 6 of the group stage and the first leg of this round of 16).

In the case of Inter Milan, they know they are looking for a feat. Although they are one of the best teams in Italy (in fact, the leaders of Serie A), Liverpool are a very difficult rival and in the first leg game they proved to be very inferior (just to give an example, they did not have a single effective shot on goal in 9 attempts). Even so, Inter are confident of giving the "Reds" a surprise at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Inter Milan: Date

This second leg game for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and Inter Milan that will take place at Anfield will be played on Tuesday, March 8 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Liverpool vs Inter Milan: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Inter Liverpool vs Inter Milan

The game that Liverpool and Inter Milan will play for the round of 16 the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and in Canada on DAZN. Other options: Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, CBS, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, UniMás.

