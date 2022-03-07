Liverpool will face Inter this Tuesday, March 8 at Anfield for the second leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Liverpool and Inter Milan will face each other this Tuesday, March 8 at Anfield for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Find out here all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

In the first leg, the "Reds" won 2-0 at San Siro, a result that reaffirms them as candidates to win this 2021-2022 edition of the UEFA Champions League. With that victory, there are already 7 games won by the team led by Jurgen Klopp (6 from the group stage plus the one from the first leg of this round of 16). Without a doubt it will be difficult to stop Liverpool.

For that reason, Inter Milan will be looking to pull off a real feat in England. In the group stage they came second without being able to take a single point from the other strong team in their zone, Real Madrid. They know they are the underdogs as they will have to win at one of the most difficult stadiums in the Premier League, but they are confident of causing an upset.

Liverpool vs Inter Milan: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Anfield, Liverpool, England

Live Stream in the US: Paramount + and FuboTV

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Liverpool vs Inter Milan: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Liverpool vs Inter Milan: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history there are five clashes between these two teams. The first two were for the semifinals of the 1964/1965 edition of the UEFA Champions League, with a 3-1 victory for Liverpool and another 3-0 for Inter. Then they faced for the round of 16 of the 2007/2008 edition of the UCL, both Liverpool triumphs by 2-0 and 0-1, while the last game was the one of this first leg of the round of 16 with victory 2-0 again for Liverpool at San Siro. The statistics between both are 4-1 in favor of the "Reds" with no draws.

How to watch or live stream Liverpool vs Inter Milan the US and Canada

The match between Liverpool and Inter Milan for the round of 16 of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial) and FuboTV (free trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options: CBS, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com.

Liverpool vs Inter Milan: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Liverpool are the favorites with 1.57 odds, while Inter Milan have 5.50. A tie would finish in a 4.20 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all of the UEFA Champions League through BetMGM.

BetMGM Liverpool 1.57 Tie 4.20 Inter Milan 5.50

*Odds via BetMGM

