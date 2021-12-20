Liverpool take on Leicester City at Anfield in Liverpool for the 2021-22 Premier League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US and Canada.

Liverpool and Leicester City meet in the 2021-22 Premier League. This game will take place at Anfield in Liverpool. The home team wants to win to steal first place on the table. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the US and Canada.

Liverpool are in a good position in the 2021-22 Premier League table with 12-5-1 and 41 points in the 2nd spot. The team has not lost a game in the local league since Matchweek 11, that loss was to West Ham 2-3 on the road.

Leicester City have a good record so far this season with 6-4-6 and 22 points in the 9th spot of the Premier League. Leicester's on the road record is negative at 2-3-3, the most recent away game was a loss to Aston Villa 1-2 in Matchweek 15. But in Matchweek 16 the team won against Newcastle Ud 4- 0.

Liverpool vs Leicester City: Date

Liverpool and Leicester City play for the 2021-22 Premier League on Wednesday, December 22 at Anfield in Liverpool. The visitors with negative record have to face a local offense that is scoring an average of 2.78 goals per game and a 6-3-0 record at home.

Liverpool vs Leicester City: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Liverpool vs Leicester City at the 2021-22 Premier League

This game for the 2021-22 Premier League, Liverpool and Leicester City at the Anfield in Liverpool on Wednesday, December 22, will be broadcast in the US and Canada exclusively by ESPN+, ESPN App

