For the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Premier League Liverpool will host Newcastle. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Liverpool will receive Nottingham Forest for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream in the United States. You can watch it through FuboTV (free trial) in the US, and if you are in Canda, on FuboTV Canada.

After a rather poor start with two draws and a derby loss to Manchester United, Liverpool bounced back with a lopsided 9-0 win over Bournemouth. The ambitions of the "Reds" for this year are no less than to be champions, and now that they finally got their first victory, they want to continue the streak.

Newcastle have improved a lot from the previous season, in which they were in relegation positions for many Matchdays. However, this year they are proving to have better tools to fight for ambitious goals, something they showed in their game against Manchester City, and they want to prove it again against Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Newcastle: Date

This 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 5 game between Liverpool and Newcastle that will take place at Anfield, Liverpool, England will be played on Wednesday, 31 August at 3:00 PM (ET).

Liverpool vs Newcastle: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle

Liverpool and Newcastle will play this 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 5 game this Wednesday, August 31 at 3:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and on FuboTV Canada if you are in Canada. Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW.

