Liverpool and Villarreal will play the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Liverpool want to reach the finals and to do so they must beat Villarreal who are looking to continue making history in this UEFA Champions League. Find out here all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The "Reds" are today one of the best teams not only in England but on the continent. Without a doubt, candidates to win everything they play and of course they are the main favorites in these UEFA Champions League semi-finals. This season they have been champions of the Carabao Cup, they will play the FA Cup final and they are still fighting for the Premier. In other words, Liverpool go for everything.

Their rivals will be the surprising Villarreal, who come from eliminating Juventus in the round of 16 and Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. What the "Yellow Submarine" did is undoubtedly historic, reaching the semifinals of the Champions League for the second time in their history. Of course, they want to continue making history and play their first final in history.

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Anfield, Liverpool, England

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV and Paramount +

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Storylines and Head-to-Head

There are not too many games between these two rivals, and that surely has to do with the fact that, normally, Villarreal almost always qualify for the Europa League, while Liverpool, for the Champions League. However, there is a precedent: only two games that were a victory for each one, so there are no dominators in the statistics.

That precedent is from the Europa League 2015/2016. On that occasion, Villarreal won the first leg 1-0 in Spain on Thursday, April 28, 2016; while the second leg was played in England on Thursday, May 5, 2016, and was won 3-0 by Liverpool, thus accessing the "Reds" to the final of that edition.

How to watch or live stream Liverpool vs Villarreal in the US and Canada

The match between Liverpool and Villarreal for the first leg of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League semifinals will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options: SiriusXM FC, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, CBS, TUDNxtra.

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Liverpool are the favorites with 1.26 odds, while Villarreal have 11.50. A tie would finish in a 5.75 payout.

BetMGM Liverpool 1.26 Tie 5.75 Villarreal 11.50

