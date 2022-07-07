It was a strange day for the Uruguayan all-time leading scorer as he took to Uruguayan radio and laid out why he turned down moves to Liga MX and MLS.

Luis Suárez is free to do what he wants, from trips to Ibiza with Lionel Messi to rumors of possibly going to River Plate in Argentina. Suárez needs to find a team and prepare for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, the question now as the summer transfer window opens is where Suárez will play net?

Suárez spoke about his future on Uruguayan radio Sport890, among the talking points were where he’d play next, and while the former Barcelona striker did not clearly state where he’d like to play next, he did lay down a list of destinations he has turned down.

Suárez did end talks with River Plate in Argentina as the Argentine champions were knocked out of the Copa Libertadores last night thus ending any chance the club had of signing the 35-year-old. Suárez also mentioned which other destinations he said “NO” to which included two Liga MX teams.

Luis Suárez turns down chance to play in Liga MX and MLS

According to Luis Suárez himself when it comes to MLS he had as much as five or six MLS teams interested in his services. The problem is that none of the teams were in playoff positions so therefore the Uruguayan was not interested.

A hard claim to digest given that every team below the playoff line still has a chance to get into the playoffs and history has shown us that many teams that seem dead in the summer are in the playoffs by the fall.

When it came to Liga MX Suárez was a bit more specific as to why he did not want to go, "they called me from Toluca, I'm not going due to the altitude. Diego Aguirre wants me at Cruz Azul, but Mexico today would not be an option"

Suárez has also turned down opportunities to play in Turkey and Brazil recently and the radio interview circled around why his former club Nacional of Uruguay did not even contact him knowing he would be a free agent.

Nacional is Suárez’s boyhood club and his first club team, but he has mentioned many times he would not return to Uruguayan club soccer.