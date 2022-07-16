Just over a year after leaving to move to Chelsea for a reported €113 million, Romelu Lukaku has returned to Inter on a season-long loan. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Serie A side.

After leaving Inter for Chelsea in the summer of 2021, Romelu Lukaku has returned to the club on a season-long loan. Last summer, the Blues paid the Serie A side a club-record €113 million for the 29-year-old but before Christmas, he said that he was "not happy".

By signing the Belgian, Inter have agreed to pay a loan fee of about €8 million. As one of the finest attackers of his age, Lukaku has had stretches of inconsistency throughout his career.

With the Stamford Bridge side, in his first season back, he scored 15 goals in 44 appearances. Inter's season-ending goal total was only half of what he scored for them the year before when they won the Scudetto.

Romelu Lukaku's contract with Inter

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, a one-year, €8 million loan agreement has brought the Belgian superstar back to Stadio Meazza. Despite this, the club does not have a buy option or an obligation to purchase him under his contract. TalkSPORT's Danny Mills, though, feels that a separate long-term contract between the two teams might be struck in a year's time.

How much will Romelu Lukaku make a week?

Fabrizio Romano also claims that Romelu Lukaku's annual wage at Inter will reach €8 million. Thus, he will give up €4 million in net to return to Italy after only 11 months of absence. During his time at Chelsea, the striker earned a salary of €12 million a year.

Taking into account his €8 million annual salary, the 29-year-old ace would earn about €666,000 per month or €154,000 a week. That would make it nearly €30,000 a day, or around €3,800 per hour, or €158 per minute.