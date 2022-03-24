Mali and Tunisia clash in the first leg of the African 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs. Here, find out when, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US.

Qatar 2022 is drawing nearer but there's still a lot to be played for in Africa. Mali and Tunisia face off in the first leg of the CAF World Cup Qualifying playoffs aiming to move a step close to the prestigious tournament. Here, find out the date, time and how to watch it in the US.

The hosts have advanced to this stage of the competition in great fashion. Mali have concluded the group phase unbeaten, having picked up 16 points (W5 D1). Besides, they won the last four to finish strongly.

On the other hand, Tunisia had to sweat a bit more to make their way into the playoffs, as they finished atop Group B with 13 points (just two above Equatorial Guinea) thanks to a 3-1 win over Zambia in the final matchday.

Mali vs Tunisia: Date

Mali and Tunisia will face each other in the first leg of the African World Cup Qualifying playoffs on Friday, March 25. The return leg will be played on Tuesday, March 29.

Mali vs Tunisia: Time by State in the US

ET: 1 PM

CT: 12 PM

MT: 11 AM

PT: 10 AM

TV channel in the US for Mali vs Tunisia

The African World Cup qualifying game to be played between Mali and Tunisia in the first leg of the CAF playoffs for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.