Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 4-3 at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League. Karim Benzema scored a brace to close the gap. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 4-3 in the first leg of the semi-finals of the UEFA 2021-22 Champions League at the Etihad Stadium. Benzema scored twice to close the gap between the two teams, and everything is open for the second leg, to be played next Wednesday (May 4).

During the first half, City was the better team scoring two goals in less than fifteen minutes. After receiving a pass from Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne opened up the scoring in the second minute of the game. Gabriel Jesus expanded their advantage in the 11th minute.

However, Karim Benzema was once again the best player for Real Madrid and, after a good combination with Vinicius Jr, the Frenchman scored to close the gap before the second half. Phil Foden finally got his goal but Vinicius Jr. responded to maintain his team with hope for the second leg.

Benzema is his 'GOAT' mode: Funniest memes and reactions

This match was the 20th encounter against Real Madrid for Pep Guardiola as a coach. The Catalan coach has 12 wins, four draws, and four defeats against Los Blancos. On the other hand, Benzema scored his 14th goal in the UCL this season.

The last time Guardiola faced Real Madrid, City beat Real Madrid in both legs of the 2019-20 Champions League round of 16 with a 4-2 advantage on aggregate. Can his team repeat the feat? Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions and you can watch sports highlights on the Highlights app.

Real Madrid and Manchester City will face once again at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on May 4, 2022. The winner will play the Champions League final to be played at the Stade de France de Saint-Denis on May 28.