Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Champions League in the US and Canada

Manchester City will clash against Borussia Dortmund in a must-see duel of Group G in Matchday 2 of the 2022-2023 Champions League. Here is all the information you need to know including the date, time, TV Channel to watch and where to live stream the game for free. In the United States, the match will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial). In Canada, you can see the game in DAZN.

Manchester City is the biggest favorite to win it all locally and in Europe. Pep Guardiola's team started this Champions League with an impressive 4-0 win at Sevilla. The great news for the Citizens is Erling Haaland's impressive adaptation. The Norwegian striker has scored 12 goals in 7 games (10 in the Premier League and 2 in the Champions League). Manchester City have lived up to the expectations undefeated in the 2022-2023 Premier League (4 wins, 2 draws) and as the top team in Group G of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund sent a strong message in Group G of the Champions League with a solid 3-0 win victory at home against Copenhagen. Gio Reyna had a fantastic perfomance with two assists. Still, Dortmund will travel to Manchester after a very disappointing loss in Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Bundesliga, 3-0 against Leipzig.

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Date

Manchester City will host Borussia Dortmund on Matchday 2 of 2022-2023 Champions League group stage on Wednesday, September 14 at 3 PM (ET). The game will be played at Etihad Stadium in the United Kingdom.

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund in the US and Canada

Manchester City against Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) and Paramount+ (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is VIX+. In Canada, you can see the match through DAZN.