Manchester City and Liverpool clash at Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup semi-final. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this game.

Manchester City and Liverpool are undoubtedly two of the best teams in the world. The two are battling head-to-head for the Premier League title, both are in the Champions League semifinals, and will meet in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, April 16, at Wembley Stadium. Here you can find out the probable lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN +.

The Citizens are doing a great campaign. They are at the top of the Premier League with 74 points (W23 D5 L3), and qualified for the Champions League semi-final - where it will face Real Madrid- after beating Atlético de Madrid 1-0 in the aggregate. In addition to all that, Manchester City reached the FA Cup semi-final after defeating Southampton 4-1.

On the flip side, Liverpool are in second place in the Premier League standings with 73 points (W31 D7 L2) and recently reached the Champions League semi-final – where it will meet with Villareal- after defeating Benfica 6-4 in the aggregate. Moreover, The Reds qualified for the FA Cup semi-final after beating Nottingham Forest 1-0. Jürgen Klopp talked about the match to be played between Manchester City and Liverpool and said: “I'm really looking forward to the game. Wembley is a big pitch, so we have to cover a lot of grass, to run a lot, to close big gaps and all these kinds of things, but I think it will be cool. This game has to be treated like a final. Imagine now if we would play against City and would think, 'Yeah, maybe we can [go] a little bit less there, there a little bit less.' No. Anyway, against City you always have to see it as a final”.

Manchester City´s probable lineup

After the match against Atlético Madrid, Pep Guardiola admitted: “We are in big trouble. We played three days ago, now have a lot of injuries, I don´t know what will happen”. Both, Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker were forced off in the Spanish capital and are doubts for the game at Wembley. Also, Ruben Dias was on the bench against Aleti but a full return to the starting XI remains a question mark.

Manchester City probable starting XI: Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish.

Liverpool’s probable lineup

Klopp decided to play with an alternative team against Benfica. Something that paid off, his team advanced to the semi-finals and the starters were able to rest. The German has his entire squad available to face The Citizens.

Liverpool probable starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane.