Manchester City will host Manchester United for a Matchday 9 game of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Find out when, where, and how to watch or live stream free the 'Manchester Derby' in the US.

Manchester City and Manchester United will face-off for the 167th Manchester Derby matchup on Matchday 7 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. The Red Devils will try to pick up the win at the Etihad after two consecutive losses to the Cityzens. Here, you will find out the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream the Manchester Derby matchup. If you are in the US, make sure to watch or live stream free this huge match on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Manchester City want to keep their unbeaten streak with 5 wins, and 2 draws through the 2022-2023 Premier League. And, with a sweet start for their striker Erling Haaland, who is the Premier League's top scorer with 11 goals scored. So, the team managed by Pep Guardiola needs to secure him good passes with Kevin De Bruyne to increase the scoring streak against the Red Devils.

Whereas Manchester United want to regain the good momentum the Red Devils had before the break the English top flight took due to the mourning of Queen Elizabeth II's death. In fact, the team managed by Erik Ten Hag won the last four games before the break, after two big losses that swayed everyone at Old Trafford. But the newly signed winger Antony gave the offensive side a new set of abilities to the Red Devils.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Date

Manchester City will play against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday, October 2, 2022 for a Matchday 9 game of the 2022-2023 Premier League. This matchup sets up the return to the club activity for the English clubs after the international break, and the mourning of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch or live stream Manchester City vs Manchester United in the US

The Matchday 9 game of the 2022-2023 Premier League between Manchester City and Manchester United to be played on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 9:00 AM (ET) will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. Other available options are: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, and Telemundo.