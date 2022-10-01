Manchester City will host Manchester United Matchday 9 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

In a new edition of the Manchester Derby for the Matchday 9 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, the “Citizens” will face the “Red Devils”. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

Together with Arsenal vs Tottenham, this will be the other interesting Matchday 9 game of this 2022/2023 Premier League. Nothing less than the Manchester Derby. On the local side, they come from winning their last game against Wolverhampton two weeks ago. Then would come Matchdays 5 and 6 of the Nations League.

Manchester United's last game is a long time ago: no less than September 4, almost a full month. It was suspended their Matchday 7 game due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, then Matchday 8 was also postponed and then came the Nations League games. The "Red devils" had won 4 games in a row, but it remains to be seen if the lack of activity does not play against them.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Manchester City will play against Manchester United for the Matchday 9 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, October 2 at the City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester, England.

Australia: 11 PM

Bahamas: 9 AM

Bangladesh: 7 PM

Barbados: 9 AM

Belize: 7 AM

Botswana: 3 PM

Brazil: 10 AM

Brunei: 9 PM

Burundi: 3 PM

Cameroon: 2 PM

Canada: 9 AM

Eswatini: 3 PM

Ethiopia: 4 PM

Fiji: 1 AM (3 October)

France: 3 PM

Gambia: 1 PM

Germany: 3 PM

Ghana: 1 PM

Guyana: 9 AM

India: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 2 PM

Italy: 3 PM

Jamaica: 8 AM

Kenya: 4 PM

Lesotho: 3 PM

Liberia: 1 PM

Malawi: 3 PM

Malaysia: 9 PM

Malta: 3 PM

Mauritius: 3 PM

Mexico: 8 AM

Namibia: 3 PM

Netherlands: 3 PM

New Zealand: 1 AM (3 October)

Nigeria: 2 PM

Pakistan: 6 PM

Papua New Guinea: 11 PM

Philippines: 9 PM

Portugal: 2 PM

Rwanda: 3 PM

Sierra Leone: 1 PM

Singapore: 9 PM

Solomon Islands: 12 AM (3 October)

South Africa: 3 PM

South Sudan: 3 PM

Spain: 3 PM

Sri Lanka: 6:30 PM

Sudan: 3 PM

Tanzania: 4 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9 AM

Uganda: 4 PM

UK: 2 PM

United States: 9 AM (ET)

Zambia: 2 PM

Zimbabwe: 2 PM

Manchester City vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: OptusSport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN

Brunei: astro-go

Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Fiji: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

France: Channel+Foot

Gambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Liberia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Malta: TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico: Paramount+

Namibia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Singapore: 232 Hub Premier 2, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, DStv Now

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sudan: beIN 4K Arabia, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo

Zambia: SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

