In a new edition of the Manchester Derby for the Matchday 9 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, the “Citizens” will face the “Red Devils”. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
Together with Arsenal vs Tottenham, this will be the other interesting Matchday 9 game of this 2022/2023 Premier League. Nothing less than the Manchester Derby. On the local side, they come from winning their last game against Wolverhampton two weeks ago. Then would come Matchdays 5 and 6 of the Nations League.
Manchester United's last game is a long time ago: no less than September 4, almost a full month. It was suspended their Matchday 7 game due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, then Matchday 8 was also postponed and then came the Nations League games. The "Red devils" had won 4 games in a row, but it remains to be seen if the lack of activity does not play against them.
Manchester City vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Manchester City will play against Manchester United for the Matchday 9 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, October 2 at the City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester, England.
Manchester City vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
