Manchester City will take on Milan in a 2024 international friendly, and we've got all the key details for you. From match dates and kickoff times to streaming options in your country, here's everything you need to know to catch all the action.

As Europe’s top leagues gear up for the new season, teams are meticulously preparing to hit the ground running. Manchester City, a club with high aspirations, is leaving no stone unturned, lining up a series of friendlies against European powerhouses to fine-tune their squad. Following a narrow 4-3 defeat to Celtic, the “Citizens” are eager to bounce back and regain their winning form.

Next up for Manchester City is a clash with AC Milan, a team that struggled in the 2023/2024 season but is determined to reclaim its status as a dominant force in the 2024/2025 campaign. The Italian giants view this match against one of UEFA’s elite clubs as a crucial step in their preseason preparations, aiming to sharpen their skills and build momentum for the challenges ahead.

Manchester City vs Milan: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 7:00 PM

Australia: 8:00 AM (July 28)

Bangladesh: 6:00 AM (July 28)

Canada: 6:00 PM

France: 12:00 AM (July 28)

Germany: 12:00 AM (July 28)

India: 3:30 AM (July 28)

Indonesia: 6:00 AM (July 28)

Ireland: 11:00 PM

Italy: 12:00 AM (July 28)

Malaysia: 6:00 AM (July 28)

Mexico: 4:00 AM

Netherlands: 12:00 AM (July 28)

Nigeria: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 12:00 AM (July 28)

Spain: 12:00 AM (July 28)

UAE: 2:00 AM (July 28)

UK: 11:00 PM

USA: 6:00 PM (ET)

Milan’s Rafael Leao – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Manchester City vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: CITY+

Australia: CITY+, Paramount+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, CITY+

France: CITY+, L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: CITY+, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

India: CITY+, FanCode

Indonesia: CITY+, Video Trans 7

Republic of Ireland: Premier Sports Player, CITY+, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italia, CITY+, SportItalia

Malaysia: Astro Go, CITY+, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: CITY+, Disney+ Mexico

Netherlands: CITY+, Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, CITY+, Sport TV1

South Africa: StarTimes App, CITY+, DStv App, SuperSport PSL, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, CITY+, Movistar Champions Tour

United Arab Emirates: CITY+

UK: Premier Sports Player CITY+ Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, CITY+ ESPN Deportes