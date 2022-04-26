Manchester City and Real Madrid will clash today at Etihad Stadium in an exciting Leg 1 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Here you will find how and where to watch or stream live online free this UCL game in different parts of the world.

Two of the title favorites meet today at Etihad Stadium as Manchester City host Real Madrid for the first leg of their 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Semifinal series. There is no doubt that this will be one of the most expected games of the season. That's why here you will find the time of this exciting UCL soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial), while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Pep Guardiola's side is hoping to reach the Champions League Final for the second year in a row and finally clinch the trophy for the first time in the club's history. Manchester City reached this season's semifinals after eliminating Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Real Madrid want to continue their good habit of eliminating title contenders to reach the the 2021-2022 Champions League Final. The team coached by Carlo Ancelotti has already defeated Lionel Messi's PSG and defending champions Chelsea in the knock-out stages this year.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Start time

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

