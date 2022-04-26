Two of the title favorites meet today at Etihad Stadium as Manchester City host Real Madrid for the first leg of their 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Semifinal series. There is no doubt that this will be one of the most expected games of the season. That's why here you will find the time of this exciting UCL soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial), while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.
Pep Guardiola's side is hoping to reach the Champions League Final for the second year in a row and finally clinch the trophy for the first time in the club's history. Manchester City reached this season's semifinals after eliminating Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals.
On the other hand, Real Madrid want to continue their good habit of eliminating title contenders to reach the the 2021-2022 Champions League Final. The team coached by Carlo Ancelotti has already defeated Lionel Messi's PSG and defending champions Chelsea in the knock-out stages this year.
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Start time
Algeria: 8:00 PM
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Bulgaria: 10:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Czech Republic: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
Finland: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
Hungary: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Romania: 10:00 PM
Russia: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Turkey: 10:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
US: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Algeria: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: VTM 2, Pickx+ Sports 1, Club RTL, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: TNT Brasil, GUIGO, TNT Go, HBO Max, Estádio TNT Sports
Bulgaria: MAX Sport 3
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Czech Republic: Premier Sport 2
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Finland: C More Suomi, C More Sport 1
France: Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Free
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
Hungary: M4 Sports
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, TalkSport Radio UK, RTE 2, RTE Player, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
Italy: Canale 5, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Go
Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, IPLA
Portugal: TVI Player, Eleven Sports 1, TVI
Qatar: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Romania: Digi Sport 1 Romania, Digi Online, Orange Sport 1 Romania, Orange TV Go, Prima Sport 1
Russia: matchtv.ru, Матч! Футбол 1, Матч!, Матч Премьер, Sportbox.ru
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Sweden, C More Sweden, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Canal+ France, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 1
Turkey: Exxen, TV8
UK: BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App
US: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), TUDN App, Univision, TUDN.com, SiriusXM FC, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, CBS, TUDNxtra