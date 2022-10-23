Cristiano Ronaldo is living the worst moment of his career. Now, in addition to not playing with Manchester United, two former legends have turned their backs on hime with a rude message for the Portuguese star.

It is a crucial time for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker has not been able to start in Erik ten Hag's Manchester United and now two former legends have turned their backs on him with a rude message for both the player and the team.

When Cristiano Ronaldo returned in 2021 to Manchester United, everyone thought it was a brilliant move by the Red Devils. A year later, probably both parties are already regreting what they did.

Unfortunately, Manchester United is no longer using one of its best weapons. It is clear that the Portuguese striker is not comfortable in the team and now two former legends have adressed the issue with a rude, but very real statement.

Gary Neville and Jaap Stam get real on Cristiano Ronaldo's problems with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is probably one of the greatest players of all time, so anything he does is always being judged. Unfortunately, his latest actions have not been the best and the critics have talked about it.

During Matchday 11 of the 22-23 Premier League season, Manchester United faced Tottenham at Old Trafford. The Red Devils won with a 2-0 final score, but it was not the most attractive news of the game for the fans.

At the end of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo was called from the bench by Erik ten Hag at the 88th minute to enter the field. He refused to and left to the locker room, showing he was clearly mad towards the Dutch manager.

"When you look at whether Ronaldo should be selected, which is obviously Ronaldo's main problem at this moment in time - that he's not playing - as great a player as he's been, Manchester United are better without him," said Gary Neville, a Red Devils legend, to Sky Sports about this situation.

"Manchester United score and win more points without him," said Jaap Stam. "He is entering the final stage of his career. He just has to assume that the team is better without him... or leave. He can't deal with the fact that he is no longer a starter. It's not fair for him to be remembered this way."