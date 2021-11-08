Roy Keane was involved in an altercation outside of Old Trafford while signing autographs when a fan who was intoxicated began to argue with the Manchester United legend.

If there is any Manchester United player you don’t want to pick a fight with its Roy Keane. The Irish hard man played in over 300 Premier League games for the Red Devils and captained them from 1997 – 2005 building a reputation of a tough leader. Keane is now a pundit on television and slammed the United players for their poor performance against Manchester City over the weekend.

Things at Old Trafford got heavy as fans showed their impatience at Manchester United after the home side was decimated by Manchester City 2-0, and one fan took it out on a club legend.

The incident occurred right outside the grounds after the match, Keane was signing autographs when the fan came up to him and it appeared had a few drinks too many and began to shout at Keane.

Roy Keane ‘argues’ with fan

Keane was looking at the fan while signing autographs and answered back after he had heard enough, "What am I trying to do? Hang around all day and sign autographs? I've signed autographs!" Keane shouted. The fan later replied, "What are you being like that?", to which Keane continued, "Like what? Like what? What did I do?".

Things got much more tense when the fan cursed at Keane which upset the former Ireland international who shouted back, “Oh, because you've had a few drinks and they [United] got beat you're taking it out on me? What's that got to do with me? You've had a few drinks, I can tell. What have you had, two pints? Tell all your mates not to lecture me."

Manchester United has seen better days after a very good start to the season, but now have dropped three of their last five matches. The team was booed by the fans at half-time and full-time as patience with club idol Ole Gunnar Solskjær continues to become thin.

