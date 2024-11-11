Daniel Jones has struggled since signing his new contract, prompting the New York Giants to send him a subtle warning about his job.

Last year, Daniel Jones convinced the New York Giants to give him a lucrative contract extension. A few months later, the quarterback has not proven he was worthy of it, prompting the club to send him a subtle warning about his job.

During the 2023 offseason, the Giants had two paths to choose from. The first was to extend Daniel Jones’ contract, while the other secured running back Saquon Barkley for more seasons.

Against all odds, the Giants preferred the first path, parting ways with Saquon Barkley this year. However, now the running back is thriving outside New York, while the team is struggling with Daniel Jones as their starting QB.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giants issue subtle warning to Daniel Jones about his job

The Giants were confident that extending Daniel Jones’ contract was the better choice over continuing with Saquon Barkley. They regarded him as the franchise quarterback they had been searching for years, but he has fallen short of expectations.

Advertisement

see also New York Sports: NY Liberty win WNBA title, leaving only one NY sports team without titles

With Saquon Barkley having a remarkable season with the Philadelphia Eagles, everyone is wondering what might’ve happened if he had stayed in New York. Now, with the Giants struggling, it seems like the running back was fortunate to leave the club this year.

Advertisement

Daniel Jones has not been able to prove he was worthy of the contract extension he received last year. The quarterback has a 3-13 record since signing his new deal, definitely not what the club expected.

Advertisement

With a 2-8 record in the 2024 NFL season, fans are wondering if the Giants should move on from Jones as starter. Now, Brian Daboll has addressed the rumors, sending a subtle warning to the player about his poor performances.

Daniel Jones, quarterback of the New York Giants

Advertisement

Advertisement

“[General Manager] Joe [Schoen] and I communicate with our ownership group on a daily basis,” Daboll said. “Not just about the quarterback, but about every position. There’s good communication there. We’ll do what we normally do. If there are any changes, regardless of the position, we’ll always communicate.”

Can the Giants part ways with Daniel Jones after the 2024 season?

Following this poor season, fans of the New York Giants are wondering if the team should move on from Daniel Jones. The club has a chance to do so, but it would be very costly.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Brian Daboll seems to confirm Daniel Jones, Giants lose key weapon

Cutting Daniel Jones after the 2024 season would be a direct hit for the Giants in financial terms. The club would face a $22 million dead cap hit for 2025.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Giants move on from Daniel Jones in 2025? Should the Giants move on from Daniel Jones in 2025? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE