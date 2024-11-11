Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark reveals she was ‘upset’ by her draft day experience

In her WNBA rookie year, Caitlin Clark made history with the Indiana Fever, earning Rookie of the Year and leading them to the Playoffs. However, she recently revealed feeling “upset” about her draft experience.

During her first year in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark made history with the Indiana Fever, earning Rookie of the Year honors and leading the team to the Playoffs. However, the guard recently shared that her draft experience left her feeling “upset.”

Speaking on the Fresh Tawk podcast, Clark revealed that being selected No. 1 overall by the Fever came with unexpected challenges. She explained that after shaking hands with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, she was quickly ushered away, leaving her with little time to celebrate with her family, friends, and loved ones.

“I was so upset because after I got drafted, I just got dragged out immediately and didn’t get to see any of the draft,” Clark said to her former Hawkeyes teammates Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, and Jada Gyamfi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I had my phone, but I couldn’t really use it. It made me so upset. And then, I didn’t even get to see Kate get drafted. It really upset me,” she added. “I didn’t even take pictures with you guys, my family, like Connor [McCaffery], like no one.”

Advertisement

Caitlin Clark speaks to ESPN during the 2024 WNBA Draft (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Clark’s remarkable rookie campaign with the Fever saw the team make the Playoffs, though they were eliminated in the first round by the Connecticut Sun. Next season, the Fever will be coached by Stephanie White, who returns to the franchise after leaving in 2016.

Advertisement

see also WNBA: Diana Taurasi’s mysterious Instagram post on retirement clarified

Caitlin Clark’s Record-Breaking Rookie Season

Clark’s debut season was nothing short of historic. She was named WNBA Rookie of the Year, earning 66 out of 67 votes, and became the first rookie since 2008 to be selected for the All-WNBA First Team, joining elite players like A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

Among her many achievements, Clark set the WNBA single-season record with 337 assists and shattered rookie records with 769 points and 122 three-pointers. She also became the first rookie in league history to record multiple triple-doubles.

Advertisement