Manchester United will be host to Arsenal for Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Here is all the information you need to know including the date, time and TV Channel to watch. A new episode in one of Britain’s greatest rivalries will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trail) for the US. To watch the game in Canada, you can do it in fuboTV Canada.

Arsenal has started this season with a perfect sheet (five wins in five matches) and stays atop of the Premier League. In one of the biggest stories so far, Mikel Arteta’s squad has displayed a magnificent style, but, many fans are still waiting for the tough stretch of the calendar which starts precisely at Old Trafford.

On the other hand, Manchester United had an irregular start which included victories against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester. Still, Red Devils’ fans couldn´t believe the unexpected losses against Brentford and Brighton. At the moment, with the arrival of superstars like Casemiro, Erik ten Hag's team is six points away from the first place in the Premier League: Arsenal.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Date

Manchester United will host Arsenal on Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Premier League on Sunday, September 4 at 11:30 AM (ET). The game will be played at Old Trafford, home of the Red Devils.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 09:30 AM

PT: 08:30 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in the US and Canada

Manchester United against Arsenal, one of the top matches of 2022-2023 Premier League, will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options if you don´t want to miss the game in the US are SiriusXM FC, USA Network and Telemundo Deportes. If you're watching in Canada, the best option is fuboTV Canada.