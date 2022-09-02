Premier League fans will be in for a tremendous game when surprising tournament leaders Arsenal FC visit Manchester United at Old Trafford. Find here the possible lineups for the duel.

In an unbeatable moment, the surprising leaders of the English Premier League, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, face a giant that is awakening from a deep slumber, Manchester United. Read on to discover the 22 players who are shaping up to start this match on Sunday, September 4, which you can tune in to Paramount+ from the United States.

Even the venue for the match between Gunners and Red Devils is unbeatable, as it is nothing more and nothing less than the very Theater of Dreams, Old Trafford, which has seen how faith in Eric ten Hag's project has been reborn based on victories.

For their part, there could not be more euphoria at Arsenal, who for many years have been praying for their team to regain competitiveness. After a real ordeal, and thanks to a brilliant Mikel Arteta, the Londoners are the best team in the Premier League so far with a perfect record in 5 matches played.

Arsenal's possible lineup:

Arteta's team has conquered with an efficiency not seen from the Gunners since the Arsene Wegner era. Contrary to what their formation dictated under Guardiola, Arsenal have given up a bit of possession to bet on vertigo with a 4-2-3-1 formation that has paid off.

Arsenal's likely lineup vs Manchester United: Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard; Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester United's possible lineup:

Interestingly, Eric ten Hag has put faith in his revolution at Old Trafford in a mirror formation to that of their opponents in turn, Arsenal. A 4-2-3-1 that provides balance and explosiveness and in which the absence of the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo stands out.

Manchester United's likely lineup vs Arsenal: David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia; Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Anthony Elanga, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes; Marcus Rashford.