This Thursday, April 28, Manchester United and Chelsea will advance their game corresponding to Matchday 37 of the Premier League. Here you can find all you need to know about this PL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial). If you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Chelsea were left out of the UEFA Champions League so they will no longer be able to fight for the main objective of the season, taking into account that they are already out of the fight for the Premier League. However, there are still other goals, for example the FA Cup and qualifying for the next UCL (something that is not guaranteed since the difference with Tottenham and Arsenal is just a few points), so the "Blues" will go after them.

On the Manchester United side, a totally disappointing season, but it promises to be worse if they don't improve their numbers. At the moment they are out of the next Champions League, but they could even be out of the Europa League, as West Ham are just two points behind them. The "Red Devils" need to get as many points as possible from here to the end.

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Date

This advanced game corresponding to Matchday 37 of the Premier League between Manchester United and Chelsea that will take place at Old Trafford will be played on Thursday, April 28 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 2:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea will play this advanced game for the Matchday 37 of the 2021/2022 Premier League


