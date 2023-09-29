Manchester United will receive Crystal Palace this Saturday, September 30 for the Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
These two rivals are set to face each other once again, following their encounter in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Manchester United secured a 1-0 victory against Burnley on Matchday 6, though they didn’t have much to spare. This win allowed them to slightly improve their position in the standings, but they still remain quite a distance away from the top of the table.
To contend for the top spots, they’ll need more victories, and an excellent opportunity awaits as they face Crystal Palace, whom they defeated 3-0 just a few days ago. The team from south London is aware that they must display a different level of performance if they intend to pose a challenge to the “Red Devils.”
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (October 1)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (October 1)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 10:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 4
France: MULTISPORTS 4
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport 7/HD, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports 2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sports 2
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 4
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 3
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, USA Network, UNIVERSO