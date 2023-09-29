Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Manchester United will receive Crystal Palace this Saturday, September 30 for the Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace online free in the US on Fubo]

These two rivals are set to face each other once again, following their encounter in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Manchester United secured a 1-0 victory against Burnley on Matchday 6, though they didn’t have much to spare. This win allowed them to slightly improve their position in the standings, but they still remain quite a distance away from the top of the table.

To contend for the top spots, they’ll need more victories, and an excellent opportunity awaits as they face Crystal Palace, whom they defeated 3-0 just a few days ago. The team from south London is aware that they must display a different level of performance if they intend to pose a challenge to the “Red Devils.”

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (October 1)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (October 1)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 10:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 4

France: MULTISPORTS 4

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport 7/HD, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 4

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 3

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, USA Network, UNIVERSO