AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

AFC Bournemouth face Arsenal this Saturday, September 30 for the Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal online in the US on Peacock]

Two teams with vastly different ambitions will face each other in this game, yet they share a common need for points. On one side, we have Arsenal, who missed a significant opportunity last season to secure the Premier League title and are now eager to redeem themselves in the 2023/2024 season. Currently, they trail the league leaders, Manchester City, by four points.

However, they recognize that a victory coupled with a loss for the “Citizens” could narrow that gap. Their opponents will be Bournemouth, who have amassed just three points thus far. They have yet to secure a win and find themselves perilously close to the relegation zone, which they are desperately trying to escape.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (October 1)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (October 1)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 10:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 3

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: Sky Sport Mix

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Greece: Nova Sports 4

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 3

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Mix

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK

USA: Peacock