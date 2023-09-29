AFC Bournemouth face Arsenal this Saturday, September 30 for the Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Two teams with vastly different ambitions will face each other in this game, yet they share a common need for points. On one side, we have Arsenal, who missed a significant opportunity last season to secure the Premier League title and are now eager to redeem themselves in the 2023/2024 season. Currently, they trail the league leaders, Manchester City, by four points.
However, they recognize that a victory coupled with a loss for the “Citizens” could narrow that gap. Their opponents will be Bournemouth, who have amassed just three points thus far. They have yet to secure a win and find themselves perilously close to the relegation zone, which they are desperately trying to escape.
AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (October 1)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (October 1)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 10:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 3
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
France: Canal+ Sport360
Germany: Sky Sport Mix
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Greece: Nova Sports 4
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 3
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2
Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Mix
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK
USA: Peacock