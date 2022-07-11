Manchester United and Liverpool will play a friendly game in preparation for what will be the next 2022-2023 season. Find here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022 friendly game in your country

Liverpool and Manchester United face each other this Tuesday, July 11 at the Rajamangala Stadium in this friendly preparatory game for what will be the 2022-2023 season. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country.

It will be a game to prepare the squads of two teams that will undoubtedly fight for important things. On the one hand, Manchester United will try to leave behind the bad image they gave in the 2022-2023 season in which they were very quickly out of the fight in almost all the competitions they played.

Liverpool, contrary to their rivals in this game, fought for all the tournaments they played, although they could not win them all. Beyond this, it was a very good season for the "Reds", although the image of the last game for the UEFA Champions League final remains, which will undoubtedly be the main objective in this new season.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Manchester United will face Liverpool in this friendly game this Tuesday, July 12 at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand.

Australia: 11 PM

Bahamas: 9 AM

Bangladesh: 7 PM

Barbados: 9 AM

Belize: 7 AM

Botswana: 3 PM

Brazil: 10 AM

Brunei: 9 PM

Burundi: 3 PM

Cameroon: 2 PM

Canada: 9 M

Eswatini: 3 PM

Ethiopia: 4 PM

Fiji: 1 AM (13 July)

France: 3 PM

Gambia: 1 PM

Germany: 3 PM

Ghana: 1 PM

Guyana: 9 AM

India: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 2 PM

Italy: 3 PM

Jamaica: 8 AM

Kenya: 4 PM

Lesotho: 3 PM

Liberia: 1 PM

Malawi: 3 PM

Malaysia: 9 PM

Malta: 3 PM

Mauritius: 3 PM

Mexico: 8 AM

Namibia: 3 PM

Netherlands: 3 PM

New Zealand: 1 AM (13 July)

Nigeria: 2 PM

Pakistan: 6 PM

Papua New Guinea: 11 PM

Philippines: 9 PM

Portugal: 2 PM

Rwanda: 3 PM

Sierra Leone: 1 PM

Singapore: 9 PM

Solomon Islands: 12 AM (13 July)

South Africa: 3 PM

South Sudan: 3 PM

Spain: 3 PM

Sri Lanka: 6:30 PM

Sudan: 3 PM

Tanzania: 4 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9 AM

Uganda: 4 PM

UK: 2 PM

United States: 9 AM (ET)

Zambia: 2 PM

Zimbabwe: 2 PM

Manchester United vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: 10 Play, Paramount+, 10

Belize: ESPN Norte

Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Ireland: MUTV Online, LFCTV, MUTV

Kenia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sierra Leona: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Esport3

Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

UK: LFCTV, MUTV Online, MUTV

Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

