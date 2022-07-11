Liverpool and Manchester United face each other this Tuesday, July 11 at the Rajamangala Stadium in this friendly preparatory game for what will be the 2022-2023 season. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country.
It will be a game to prepare the squads of two teams that will undoubtedly fight for important things. On the one hand, Manchester United will try to leave behind the bad image they gave in the 2022-2023 season in which they were very quickly out of the fight in almost all the competitions they played.
Liverpool, contrary to their rivals in this game, fought for all the tournaments they played, although they could not win them all. Beyond this, it was a very good season for the "Reds", although the image of the last game for the UEFA Champions League final remains, which will undoubtedly be the main objective in this new season.
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Manchester United will face Liverpool in this friendly game this Tuesday, July 12 at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand.
Australia: 11 PM
Bahamas: 9 AM
Bangladesh: 7 PM
Barbados: 9 AM
Belize: 7 AM
Botswana: 3 PM
Brazil: 10 AM
Brunei: 9 PM
Burundi: 3 PM
Cameroon: 2 PM
Canada: 9 M
Eswatini: 3 PM
Ethiopia: 4 PM
Fiji: 1 AM (13 July)
France: 3 PM
Gambia: 1 PM
Germany: 3 PM
Ghana: 1 PM
Guyana: 9 AM
India: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 2 PM
Italy: 3 PM
Jamaica: 8 AM
Kenya: 4 PM
Lesotho: 3 PM
Liberia: 1 PM
Malawi: 3 PM
Malaysia: 9 PM
Malta: 3 PM
Mauritius: 3 PM
Mexico: 8 AM
Namibia: 3 PM
Netherlands: 3 PM
New Zealand: 1 AM (13 July)
Nigeria: 2 PM
Pakistan: 6 PM
Papua New Guinea: 11 PM
Philippines: 9 PM
Portugal: 2 PM
Rwanda: 3 PM
Sierra Leone: 1 PM
Singapore: 9 PM
Solomon Islands: 12 AM (13 July)
South Africa: 3 PM
South Sudan: 3 PM
Spain: 3 PM
Sri Lanka: 6:30 PM
Sudan: 3 PM
Tanzania: 4 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 9 AM
Uganda: 4 PM
UK: 2 PM
United States: 9 AM (ET)
Zambia: 2 PM
Zimbabwe: 2 PM
Manchester United vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: 10 Play, Paramount+, 10
Belize: ESPN Norte
Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Brunei: Astro Go
Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Ireland: MUTV Online, LFCTV, MUTV
Kenia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sierra Leona: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Esport3
Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
UK: LFCTV, MUTV Online, MUTV
Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now