Manchester United and Norwich City clash at Old Trafford Stadium in the 33rd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this game.

Manchester United and Norwich City will meet at Old Trafford Stadium on Saturday, April 16, in the 33rd round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here you can find out the probable lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), also on UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, and UNIVERSO.

The Reds Devils are going through an irregular season. The team led by Ralf Rangnick is in seventh place in the standings and six points away from Champions League qualification. The main problem of the hosts is that they don´t win the matches that are accessible. Manchester United have only registered one win in their last seven matches in all competitions and in its last game were defeated by Everton 1-0.

On the other hand, Norwich City is at the bottom of the standings with 21 points. The team led by Dean Smith returned to victory in their last match against Burley when they won 2-0. The Canaries have won only 5 games in the whole season. Norwich sits seven points adrift from safety with seven games remaining and will be looking for a shock win at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's probable lineups

Raphaël Varane, Luke Shaw, and Scott McTominay joined Edinson Cavani on the injury list after sitting out the game against The Toffees due to various physical problems. Meanwhile, Fred - who suffered a hip problem during the match against Everton - is in doubt. “It seems to be some muscular issue on his hip flexor, probably, I don’t know exactly what it is, but from the way that he explained it to me it seems to be a muscular problem,” Rangnick said.

Manchester United probable starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Matic, Bruno Fernandes; Jadon Sancho, Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Norwich City's probable lineups

Billy Gilmour could be part of the team that is going to visit Manchester United after recovering from illness, while Josh Sargent is in doubt because of an ankle problem. In addition, Kabak, Omobamidele, and Idah will also be unavailable due to various injuries.

Norwich City probable starting XI: Krul; Gibson, Giannoulis, Hanley, Byram; Dowell, McLean, Norman, Melou; Pukki, Rashica.