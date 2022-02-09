Manchester United and Southampton will face each other for Matchday 25 of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Manchester United will host Southampton for Matchday 25 of the 2021-22 Premier League season. The hosts want to keep winning to climb more positions in the standings. If you are in the US, you can watch this match on Peacock. Meanwhile, in Canada you can watch it on DAZN.

After a shaky start of the season, Manchester United are finally close to enter the top 4 of the standings, and be able to play in the Champions League next year. However, the team drew their last match to Burnley (1-1).

On the other hand, Southampton won their last game 3-2 against Tottenham, which put them in 10th place of the standings with 28 points so far. Before that, they drew 1-1 with leaders Manchester City.

Manchester United vs Southampton: Date

Manchester United and Southampton will meet each other on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Old Trafford. The last time they faced each other took place in August 2021, and the match ended up in a 1-1 draw.

Manchester United vs Southampton: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream Manchester United vs Southampton

The match between Manchester United and Southampton for Matchday 25 of 2021-22 Premier League season to be played on Saturday, February 12, 2022 will be available for broadcast in Canada on DAZN and in the United States you can watch it on Peacock.