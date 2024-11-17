Report: Neymar to rescind Al Hilal contract for big change in his career

Trending topics:
Brazilian forward Neymar and his current club, Al Hilal, have made a final decision regarding the future of his career.

Neymar Junior of Al Hilal acknowledges the fans during the AFC Champions League Elite
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesNeymar Junior of Al Hilal acknowledges the fans during the AFC Champions League Elite

By Matías Persuh

After several twists and turns regarding the future of one of the most prominent forwards in world football, the final decision about Neymar‘s future with Al Hilal has finally been revealed.

The serious injury suffered a year ago while representing his national team, his months of inactivity, and a recent muscle issue after his highly anticipated return have led his current club to part ways with the former Barcelona forward. The big question now is: What will be Ney’s next destination?

What many had been expecting is finally happening. The Brazilian star has made the decision to return to his home country’s football, specifically to wear the jersey that launched him into the professional game. Neymar is set to rejoin Santos FC, the club that helped him rise to stardom, as they return to the Brasileirão.

The news was revealed by Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, who confirmed Neymar’s move to Peixe through his X (formerly Twitter) account @CLMerlo: Neymar, ready to return to Santos. The club where he made his debut has reached an agreement with the 32-year-old player. Discussions are underway to finalize his exit from Al Hilal, and the plan is to announce the move once the tournament marking Peixe’s return to Brazil’s top division concludes.”

Neymar Jr.

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, Buenos Aires, Velez Sarsfield – FC Santos, Copa Libertadores

*Developing story…

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

