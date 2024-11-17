Longhorns News: HC Steve Sarkisian sends strong message to his team after win over Arkansas

Another victory for the Texas Longhorns, this time against Arkansas, has positioned Steve Sarkisian’s team in a strong spot as the regular season comes to a close.

An exciting season in the NCAAF is showcasing some teams playing at a high level. The Texas Longhorns, coached by Steve Sarkisian, took care of Arkansas this time and added another win to their season tally. After the game, the head coach made one thing clear to his players.

Nine wins and just one loss is the current record for the Longhorns after their first ten games. Led by an inspired Quinn Ewers, the Texas team is emerging as a serious title contender as the regular season nears its end.

After the game in which Sarkisian‘s team defeated Arkansas 20-10 with no reservations, it was the head coach himself who delivered a clear message to his players: “Like I told the team in there, like, don’t let these moments go by without taking it in, because these are the memories that are gonna last a lifetime, and they’re going to remember being in that locker room today. Especially the guys that were here a few years ago, and what that felt like so we were as coaches, we’re the same way.”

In addition, the head coach referred to his most recent experience visiting Arkansas in 2021: “We had to walk off that field a few years ago, too, with thousands of people on the field running around us,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian stated.

Quinn Ewers #3 and Matthew Golden #2 of the Texas Longhorns celebrate after a touchdown in the first half during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The importance of Ewers in the game vs Arkansas

Quinn Ewers has slowly become a key figure for the team, and everyone knows it. In fact, Steve Sarkisian made it clear regarding the importance of his quarterback in the game against Arkansas.

“Thought he played pretty efficiently,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “They were going to play it in a manner, in a style, where they were going to try to keep the ball in front of them and make us work the ball down the field. … And what a play for him there on the fourth down to kind of seal the game. So I was proud of him for that.”

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns looks to pass the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first half at FirstBank Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The support of his teammates for Quinn Ewers

Logically, if there’s one position that grabs all the attention and usually bears all the praise and criticism, both positive and negative, it’s the quarterback. And Quinn Ewers knows this. However, his teammates made it clear that they have his back, despite the criticism he faces.

The player who spoke out about the situation was none other than DB Jahdae Barron, who, after the game against Arkansas, made his feelings about Ewers clear to the press.

“He has a lot of haters, he has a lot of love,” Barron said, per Brian Davis of A to Z Sports. “But I love that dude all the way to the fullest. That’s a warrior move.”