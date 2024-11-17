Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers got a very important injury update before the game against the Seahawks.

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers were favorites to win the Super Bowl before the season started. However, a 5-4 record has them currently out of the playoffs in the NFC.

Of course, injuries have been a key factor for this slow start. The list throughout the year has included at some moment names like Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Trent Williams.

Even in this complicated scenario, if the 49ers can get healthy, they could be the biggest threat to detrone Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, just before the game against the Seahawks, Shanahan got bad news.

Who is out for the 49ers today?

George Kittle might not play today for the San Francisco 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks. According to a report from Adam Schefter, the injury isn’t concerning and the tight end could be back to face the Green Bay Packers.

“The 49ers want to see how Kittle is feeling pregame before making any final decision, according to sources. But they were not optimistic Saturday night that the five-time Pro Bowler would be available against Seattle and already were making plans to be without Kittle. Fortunately for San Francisco, it is not considered a long-term injury, and Kittle will have a realistic chance to return for next Sunday’s game in Green Bay.”

Meanwhile, Trent Williams could be back to face the Seahawks after suffering an ankle injury. It’s important to remember that the 49ers already lost Brandon Aiyuk for the rest of the season.