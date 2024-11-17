Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Kyle Shanahan and 49ers won't have star player available for game against Seahawks

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers got a very important injury update before the game against the Seahawks.

Kyle Shanahan head coach of the San Francisco 49ers
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesKyle Shanahan head coach of the San Francisco 49ers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers were favorites to win the Super Bowl before the season started. However, a 5-4 record has them currently out of the playoffs in the NFC.

Of course, injuries have been a key factor for this slow start. The list throughout the year has included at some moment names like Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Trent Williams.

Even in this complicated scenario, if the 49ers can get healthy, they could be the biggest threat to detrone Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, just before the game against the Seahawks, Shanahan got bad news.

Advertisement

Who is out for the 49ers today?

George Kittle might not play today for the San Francisco 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks. According to a report from Adam Schefter, the injury isn’t concerning and the tight end could be back to face the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

“The 49ers want to see how Kittle is feeling pregame before making any final decision, according to sources. But they were not optimistic Saturday night that the five-time Pro Bowler would be available against Seattle and already were making plans to be without Kittle. Fortunately for San Francisco, it is not considered a long-term injury, and Kittle will have a realistic chance to return for next Sunday’s game in Green Bay.”

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs get back star player for game against Bills

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs get back star player for game against Bills

Meanwhile, Trent Williams could be back to face the Seahawks after suffering an ankle injury. It’s important to remember that the 49ers already lost Brandon Aiyuk for the rest of the season.

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Where to watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Chiefs News: Brett Veach issues important warning to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes about 2025 NFL season
NFL

Chiefs News: Brett Veach issues important warning to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes about 2025 NFL season

Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Former Pro Bowler makes something clear on LeBron James' son Bronny's path to professional basketball
NBA

Former Pro Bowler makes something clear on LeBron James' son Bronny's path to professional basketball

Better Collective Logo