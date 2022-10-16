Manchester United will face Tottenham for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting duels of the Matchday 12 of the Premier League. The locals come from a tie against Newcastle that did not serve much to get closer to the first places. The "Red Devils" will then seek to obtain 3 points that will allow them, depending on how things go for Chelsea, to move up a position and enter the qualification zone for the UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham, meanwhile, matched Manchester City in second place on Matchday 11 after beating Everton 2-0 at home and the “Citizens” losing their unbeaten record of the season to Liverpool. However, they are still 4 points behind leaders Arsenal, and will be looking for a win that will allow them to follow closely behind.

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Date

This 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 12 game between Manchester United and Tottenham that will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester, England will be played on Wednesday, October 19 at 3:15 PM (ET).

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham

Manchester United will play against Tottenham will play this 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 12 game this Wednesday, October 19 at 3:15 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock; while of you are in Canada on FuboTV Canada. Other options for US: SiriusXM FC.

