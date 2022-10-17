Manchester United will host Tottenham Hotspur at the Old Trafford Stadium for Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Here, take a look at the probable lineups for this English top-flight game.

Manchester United and Tottenham will play against each other for Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Two top-5 teams will clash to keep up with the rest of the top teams at the English top-flight standings. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch or live stream free this huge game.

Manchester United need to pick up win as soon as possible. The heated situation for Erik Ten Hag's team is getting to a critical point with no return. Due to the last draw game to Newcastle United at Old Trafford, the Red Devils need to get their confidence back against one of the big teams of the English league.

On the other side, the Spurs have made quite a start for themselves. Just behind Arsenal and Manchester City could be something unexpected for Antonio Conte's team, but they have earned their right to be at the 3rd spot of the standings, as of now. However, without Richarlison on the squad, Tottenham will have to find their way to reconnect Son and Kane to improve their offensive side.

Manchester United Probable Lineup

Last Sunday's game left many doubts for the Red Devils' manager Erik Ten Hag, as well as a couple of injured players, such as Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen. Also, there are other cases like Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Donny van de Beek and Harry Maguire, who haven't played in the most recent games for different reasons. The good news is Scott McTominay will comeback to the starting lineup for this game.

Manchester United probable starting XI: David De Gea, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Fred, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tottenham Probable Lineup

Tottenham's coach Antonio Conte revealed Richarlison, who was subbed off last matchday against Everton due to an injury, will continue his rehab just in time to play the 2022 World Cup. However, he won't be part of any Spurs game until then. Another player not available for the Italian manager is Dejan Kulusevski, who is still working with the medical staff.

Tottenham probable starting XI: Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies, Eric Dier, Cristian Romero; Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre Hojbjerg, Matt Doherty, Heung Min Son, Yves Bissouma, Harry Kane.