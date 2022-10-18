Manchester United and Tottenham will play against each other at the Old Trafford Stadium for Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Find out the game's kick-off time, as well as, how to watch or live stream free the English top-flight game in your country.

Manchester United will face Tottenham at the Old Trafford Stadium for Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 Premier League.

Despite the Red Devils have lost just once in their last five games, Manchester United have a lot to improve. Especially when it comes to face difficult teams such as the Spurs. Under Erik Ten Hag's management, Manchester United have to prove themselves once again, as they are leaving behind important points to clinch their season-goal with Champions League position at the standings.

On the other side, Tottenham who have started pretty good. However, this will be the first game without Richarlison since he earned his starting spot in the lineup. So, Spurs' coach Antonio Conte will have to find a way to make the midfielders work around their stellar duo Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son. As easy as it seems, Tottenham will have to challenge themselves if they want to pick up the win at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:15 PM

Australia: 5:15 AM (Thursday)

Bangladesh: 1:15 AM (Thursday)

Brazil: 4:15 PM

Belgium: 9:15 PM

Cameroon: 8:15 PM

Canada: 3:15 PM

Costa Rica: 1:15 PM

Croatia: 9:15 PM

Denmark: 9:15 PM

Ecuador: 2:15 PM

Egypt: 9:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Ghana: 7:15 PM

India: 12:45 AM (Thursday)

Indonesia: 2:15 AM (Thursday)

Iran: 10:45 PM

Ireland: 8:15 PM

Israel: 9:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Jamaica: 2:15 PM

Kenya: 10:15 PM

Malaysia: 3:15 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 2:15 PM

Morocco: 8:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

New Zealand: 8:15 AM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 8:15 PM

Norway: 9:15 PM

Poland: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

Qatar: 10:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:15 PM

Senegal: 7:15 PM

Serbia: 9:15 PM

Singapore: 3:15 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 9:15 PM

South Korea: 4:15 AM (Thursday)

Spain: 9:15 PM

Sweden: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 9:15 PM

Tanzania: 10:15 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:15 PM

Tunisia: 8:15 PM

Uganda: 10:15 PM

UAE: 11:15 PM

UK: 8:15 PM

United States: 3:15 PM

Manchester United vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN 3, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Belgium: VOOsport World 2, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Cameroon: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, ESPN2, Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Premier Sports ROI 2, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 2 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

Tanzania: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Uganda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

UAE: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: Amazon Prime Video, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC