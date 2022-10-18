Manchester United will face Tottenham at the Old Trafford Stadium for Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. A must-watch game between two sides who are at the top 5 spots of the current English top-flight. Here, you will find out the game's kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream it in your country.
Despite the Red Devils have lost just once in their last five games, Manchester United have a lot to improve. Especially when it comes to face difficult teams such as the Spurs. Under Erik Ten Hag's management, Manchester United have to prove themselves once again, as they are leaving behind important points to clinch their season-goal with Champions League position at the standings.
On the other side, Tottenham who have started pretty good. However, this will be the first game without Richarlison since he earned his starting spot in the lineup. So, Spurs' coach Antonio Conte will have to find a way to make the midfielders work around their stellar duo Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son. As easy as it seems, Tottenham will have to challenge themselves if they want to pick up the win at Old Trafford.
Manchester United vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:15 PM
Australia: 5:15 AM (Thursday)
Bangladesh: 1:15 AM (Thursday)
Brazil: 4:15 PM
Belgium: 9:15 PM
Cameroon: 8:15 PM
Canada: 3:15 PM
Costa Rica: 1:15 PM
Croatia: 9:15 PM
Denmark: 9:15 PM
Ecuador: 2:15 PM
Egypt: 9:15 PM
France: 9:15 PM
Germany: 9:15 PM
Ghana: 7:15 PM
India: 12:45 AM (Thursday)
Indonesia: 2:15 AM (Thursday)
Iran: 10:45 PM
Ireland: 8:15 PM
Israel: 9:15 PM
Italy: 9:15 PM
Jamaica: 2:15 PM
Kenya: 10:15 PM
Malaysia: 3:15 AM (Thursday)
Mexico: 2:15 PM
Morocco: 8:15 PM
Netherlands: 9:15 PM
New Zealand: 8:15 AM (Thursday)
Nigeria: 8:15 PM
Norway: 9:15 PM
Poland: 9:15 PM
Portugal: 8:15 PM
Qatar: 10:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:15 PM
Senegal: 7:15 PM
Serbia: 9:15 PM
Singapore: 3:15 AM (Thursday)
South Africa: 9:15 PM
South Korea: 4:15 AM (Thursday)
Spain: 9:15 PM
Sweden: 9:15 PM
Switzerland: 9:15 PM
Tanzania: 10:15 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:15 PM
Tunisia: 8:15 PM
Uganda: 10:15 PM
UAE: 11:15 PM
UK: 8:15 PM
United States: 3:15 PM
Manchester United vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN 3, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Belgium: VOOsport World 2, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Cameroon: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, ESPN2, Star+
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Premier Sports ROI 2, BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 2 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
Tanzania: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Uganda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
UAE: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: Amazon Prime Video, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC