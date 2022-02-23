Manchester United welcome Watford to the Old Trafford on Matchday 27 of the 2021-22 Premier League. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US and Canada.

Manchester United and Watford face off for the second time in the 2021-22 Premier League. The Red Devils host The Hornets on Matchday 27 at Old Trafford this weekend. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. If you are in the United States, you can watch the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial), while you can tune in on DAZN in Canada.

The Red Devils return to league action after snatching a draw in their visit to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. Even though they've struggled this season, Manchester United head into this clash riding on a seven-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League (W4 D3), aiming to build on their 4-2 victory over Leeds United.

On the other hand, Watford are flirting with relegation as they stand 19th with 18 points, four shy of Newcastle - who have one game in hand. The Hornets got back to winning ways after 11 games when they beat Aston Villa last weekend but were destroyed by Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Manchester United vs. Watford: Date

Manchester United and Watford face each other on Saturday, February 26, at Old Trafford. In their previous meeting this season, The Hornets put four past the Red Devils to claim a comfortable 4-1 win.

Manchester United vs. Watford: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 AM

CT: 9 AM

MT: 8 AM

PT: 7 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Manchester United vs. Watford

The game to be played between Manchester United and Watford will be broadcast in the US by fuboTV (free trial), while DAZN will do so in Canada. Other options in the US: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC.