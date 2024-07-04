Amidst the USMNT’s poor showing at Copa America, one of their brightest prospects appears ready for a move to a top club in Serie A.

Tanner Tessmann had a sensational season for newly promoted Venezia and will enter his fourth season in Italy in August 2024. Tessmann has played two seasons in Serie B and one in Serie A so far, scoring 10 goals in 96 games for Venezia. The 2023/24 season was a breakout one for him with 7 goals in 42 matches.

Despite building momentum in Serie B and consistently performing at a high level, Tessmann sadly did not receive a single call-up from the now underfire USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter in 2024. He has been capped only twice for the USMNT. Tessmann was expected to feature in the Summer Olympics, but questions arose about how a formidable player in Italy was overlooked in favor of underachieving midfielders like Luca De La Torre or non-factor call-ups like Lennard Maloney.

According to Fabrizio Romano, while Tessmann’s impressive performances didn’t catch Berhalter’s eye, they did attract the attention of Inter Milan, who are set to acquire the midfielder from Venezia and bring him into the Inter family.

Details of Tanner Tessmann’s Deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan has reached an agreement with Venezia for the acquisition of Tanner Tessmann. As part of the deal, Gaetano Oristanio will be transferred permanently to Venezia. Tessmann is scheduled to join Inter in June 2025, following an additional season on loan at Venezia.

This isn’t the first time Inter Milan have allowed players to test themselves at a “smaller team” before promoting them to the Inter first team; former Uruguayan star Alvaro Recoba played for Venezia on loan from Inter in 1999.

Tanner Tessmann possesses a versatile skill set characterized by strong technical ability, physical presence, powerful shooting, high work rate, and tactical awareness, making him a promising midfielder in elite football.