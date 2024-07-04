Lionel Messi tried a Panenka kick during his penalty against Ecuador in the Copa America 2024, but he was not able to score against Alexander Dominguez.

Video: Lionel Messi misses penalty for Argentina vs Ecuador while trying Panenka kick

Argentina has advanced to the Copa America 2024 semifinals, but it was no easy task. The Albiceleste faced Ecuador in a tense quarterfinal match that ended in penalty kicks, where Lionel Messi failed to score with a Panenka attempt.

The first semifinalist of the Copa America 2024 has emerged. Argentina initially took the lead against Ecuador in the quarterfinals with a goal from Lisandro Martinez, but the current FIFA World Cup champions faced a dramatic conclusion.

In the final minutes of the match, Ecuador equalized through Kevin Rodriguez, forcing the game into penalties. Unfortunately, Argentina’s shootout began poorly with Lionel Messi failing to score against Alexander Dominguez.

Watch: Lionel Messi fails to score his penalty against Ecuador

