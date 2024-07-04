Argentina has advanced to the Copa America 2024 semifinals, but it was no easy task. The Albiceleste faced Ecuador in a tense quarterfinal match that ended in penalty kicks, where Lionel Messi failed to score with a Panenka attempt.
The first semifinalist of the Copa America 2024 has emerged. Argentina initially took the lead against Ecuador in the quarterfinals with a goal from Lisandro Martinez, but the current FIFA World Cup champions faced a dramatic conclusion.
In the final minutes of the match, Ecuador equalized through Kevin Rodriguez, forcing the game into penalties. Unfortunately, Argentina’s shootout began poorly with Lionel Messi failing to score against Alexander Dominguez.
Watch: Lionel Messi fails to score his penalty against Ecuador
Ongoing story…
SURVEY Will Argentina be able to win the Copa America 2024?
Will Argentina be able to win the Copa America 2024?
Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.