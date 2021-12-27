Here is a list of the best players to have played in the Premier League from Concacaf and CONMEBOL.

The 25 best players from the Americas to play in the Premier League

To many the best league in the world, the Premier League has been home to countless players from all over the world. The Premier League is a tough place to play, be it for the weather, pace, and demands of the English season.

Still many players from the Americas have left their mark in England. While this list compiles some of the most memorable players, it is important to consider we have taken into account longevity, importance for their club, and breaking down the walls.

We have left off current players like Christian Pulisic, Emiliano Martínez, and Raphinha as they are still playing in the Premier League and have many chapters to write in their careers. Here are the best players from the Americas to play in the Premier League. Note we are only taking into account players of the Premier League era.

Frank Yallop

Frank Yallop was a tough Canadian defender that played for Ipswich Town nearly his whole career, including in the Premier League. A rarity in the 1990’s a Canadian enjoying lengthy success at the topflight, a well deserving nod to Yallop who played over 300 games for Ipswich.

Paulo Wanchope

Costa Rican forward Paulo Wanchope broke through the walls in the Premier League for a Concacaf player. Wanchope had successful spells at Derby County, West Ham United, and Manchester City.

Willian

Attacking winger Willian is more known for his time at Chelsea than Arsenal. The Brazilian played for Chelsea from 2013-2020 playing in over 200 games and winning 5 titles at the club.

Gilberto Silva

Defense is also important and for a Brazilian to be known for defense twice as much. Gilberto Silva was a part of Arsenal’s undefeated season in 2003/04 and was known for being tough and classy in the defensive end.

Brian McBride

The Premier League has been home to many Americans but how many have a pub named after them at the stadium they used to call home? That honor goes to Brian McBride, who was a team leader, rock, and example during his time at Fulham. He also scored some nice goals too.

Nolberto Solano

The Peruvian flank player was all class at Newcastle United. Nolberto Solano played 172 games and scored 29 goals, Nul possessed a deadly free kick, and was amazing down the wing. Best known as a Newcastle United player, Solano also played three seasons with Aston Villa and one season at West Ham.

Kasey Keller

Goalkeepers get love as well; Kasey Keller was a standout player at Leicester City winning the League Cup in 1996-97. Keller would come back to England after a stint in Spain and Germany to play for Tottenham, Southampton, and Fulham.

Frank Sinclair

Jamaican defender Frank Sinclair played 11 seasons in the Premier League for two teams, Chelsea and Leicester City. Sinclair is more associated with Chelsea, but he had an amazing career for both clubs.

Javier Hernández

Javier Hernández had a lot of “what if” seasons at Manchester United, his numbers were not bad until he fell down the pecking order and injuries hampered his time. 37 goals in 103 games for ManU followed by a decent run at West Ham, 16 goals in 52 games. Chicharito won three titles in England.

Carlos Tevez

A bit up and down but when on, Carlos Tevez was amazing in the Premier League, more known for his work at Manchester City, Tevez was a mixed starter at Manchester United and came to the league and saved West Ham from relegation in his lone season at the club in 2007. Tevez won 9 titles in England.

Alexis Sanchez

Hot and cold forward Alexis Sanchez was hot at Arsenal and polar cold at Manchester United. Sanchez showed a lot of what led him to be considered one of the best in the world with the Gunners. At Manchester United, Sanchez showed a lot that frustrated pundits. It was a mixed bag for Sanchez.

Shaka Hislop

Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Shaka Hislop was a rock during his days in the Premier League. The now pundit on ESPN FC played 10 seasons in the Premier League and won the Intertoto Cup with West Ham in 1999. Shaka played for three clubs, Newcastle United, West Ham, and Portsmouth.

Juan Pablo Angel

Colombian forward Juan Pablo Angel came to the Premier League by way of River Plate in Argentina. Angel scored 44 goals in 175 games for Aston Villa and left a club legend to become a legend in MLS.

Javier Mascherano

A leader in the middle of the field, Javier Mascherano was the balance of the Liverpool attack and played 4 full seasons at Anfield. The Argentine, while world class, pushed to leave Liverpool after coming up short many times for silverware.

Brad Friedel

Ironman Brad Friedel fought for a long time to get a work permit and when he did, he showed his stuff at Liverpool, then over 250 times at Blackburn Rovers, 114 times at Aston Villa, and in his 40’s at Tottenham Hotspur. One of the best goalkeepers from the region to ever play in England. Friedel also scored a goal too!

Juninho

Classy but at times inconsistent midfielder Juninho played a vital role in the Middlesbrough attack in three stints. 27 goals in 126 games, Juninho finally won a cup with Brough in 2003–04, the Football League Cup.

David Luiz

People remember all the gaffs or nutmegs suffered, but we should also remember the rock that David Luiz was at Chelsea. In two stints David Luiz showed his muscle at the back, in total David Luiz played for Chelsea and Arsenal on his way to 8 titles in England.

Clint Dempsey

Christian Pulisic will have to prove it but until then Clint Dempsey is the greatest American import in Premier League history. “Deuce” played very well at Fulham, under many managers, and managers who tried to reduce his role, still the American fought hard and got back on the team sheet. Dempsey scored 50 goals in 189 games for Fulham. His time at Spurs was all but one season with a respectable 7 goals in 29 games. Dempsey’s Europa League goal against Juventus is stuff of legends.

Philippe Coutinho

Away from the Premier League Philippe Coutinho may be struggling at Barcelona but at Liverpool the Brazilian was money in the bank. 41 goals in 152 games, 2016/17 was a career year. A truly talented player who has 0 help at Barcelona, especially from a manager who can’t get anything out of him. For shame Xavi.

Gustavo Poyet

One of the few Uruguayan players to find success in the Premier League, Gustavo Poyet was a leader for Chelsea and Spurs during his years in England, winning 4 titles with Chelsea before that was ever even a norm.

Tim Howard

Athletic, strong, fast, Tim Howard made it hard on opposing forwards for years in the Premier League. Howard played for Manchester United, winning goalkeeper of the year, but it was his time at Everton that will always be remembered. Howard played 329 games and scored 1 goal for Everton, a club legend.

Antonio Valencia

The Ecuadorian was a rock at Manchester United and reached heights no Ecuadorian soccer player has ever reached in Europe. Valencia was a home run at a club that saw the likes of Veron and Forlan struggle.

Dwight Yorke

48 goals in 96 games, Dwight Yorke was a goal machine at Manchester United, winning six titles for the club. Before that Yorke was scoring for Aston Villa, 73 goals in 231 games, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City, and Sunderland also had Yorke on their rosters.

Luis Suarez

Maybe the most electric player to play in the Premier League in recent memory. Uruguayan Luis Suarez was everything, a highlight reel goal scorer, passion on the pitch, and at times controversial. Only one domestic cup was all Suarez could win with Liverpool, but he left behind four magical years at Anfield.

Sergio Aguero

The greatest import from the Americas without question is Argentine Sergio Aguero, el Kun became a Manchester City legend, 184 goals in 275, the 5 Premier League titles, the 15 total championships. El Kun left a mark that will take a long time for a player of the Americas to achieve.