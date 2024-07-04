Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez has once again stepped up when it mattered the most for Lionel Messi and Argentina, making two saves in the penalty shootout against Ecuador in the 2024 Copa America quarterfinals.

He’s done it again. Emiliano Martinez has saved Lionel Messi and Argentina in a penalty shootout, this time in the 2024 Copa America quarterfinals against Ecuador in Houston.

The series didn’t start well for La Albiceleste, who saw their title defense at risk when Messi surprisingly decided to chip the ball, hitting the woodwork with the first shot of the shootout.

But Martinez brought Argentina back to life only a few seconds later. Dibu immediately restored confidence within his team by saving Angel Mena’s shot, putting his side in a position to take the lead again.

Julian Alvarez scored, and Martinez made sure to increase Argentina’s chances even more by blocking Alan Minda’s effort, going 2 for 2 in Ecuador’s first shots. Martinez couldn’t save the next two shots, but it didn’t matter. It was already too late for La Tri.

John Yeboah and Jordy Caicedo added some drama to the series, but Argentina scored all their penalty kicks after Messi’s shocking miss and that was enough to win the series 4-2. Martinez’s character and ability to step up in the biggest moments once again saved Argentina.

Like in the 2021 Copa America. Like in Qatar 2022, to beat the Netherlands, and to take down France in an unforgettable World Cup final. Ladies and gentlemen, Dibu Martinez. The biggest goalkeeper Argentina has seen in a very, very long time.

Emiliano Martinez’s history with Argentina on penalty kicks

Since he left for Arsenal as a teenager and bounced around different clubs in Europe before he could make a name for himself in the Premier League, Emiliano Martinez was relatively unknown in Argentina. Until 2021.

That year, Dibu won the starting job just in time for the Copa America, where fans got to see his strengh as a penalty saver for the first time. In the semifinals against Colombia, Martinez came up gigantic with tactics people didn’t know he had, which included mind games and trash talking to the opponents. Martinez saved not one, not two, but three penalties to help Argentina make the final and get the chance to end a 28-year title drought.

Just in case anyone doubted him, Martinez eventually proved that wouldn’t be the only penalty shootout people would remember him for. In the Qatar 2022 quarterfinals, Dibu once again stole the show by making two crucial saves against the Netherlands to send Argentina to the semifinals.

And when the lights got brighter, Dibu Martinez only got bigger. The Argentine took all the limelight in the final against France, saving a penalty before making Tchouameni shoot off target by employing his trademark mind games. As a result, Argentina won the World Cup and Martinez got to taste the ultimate glory.

The years pass and Emiliano Martinez continues to prove he was born for moments like this. Argentina definitely have a legendary goalkeeper in him, and it looks like he’s far from done.