The Copa America 2024 brings together teams from across the Americas, competing for a chance to win the big title. The Conmebol teams and the six best from Concacaf will meet in the tough tournament.
Lionel Messi, and defending champions, Argentina, will face the other fifteen teams with might and determination. Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay are other of the great teams that play the Copa America.
Access the playoffs schedule – from fixtures in the group phase to the knockout stage of the competition. We’ll provide you with all of the key fixtures here, throughout the tournament.
Copa America 2024 Knockout Stage
At the Copa America playoffs stage of the tournament, the action really intensifies. There are no second chances, as winners in the knockout stage advance to the semi-finals. Here, our experts have gathered key information about these elimination games just for you.
July 4, 2024
Quarterfinal 1: Argentina vs. Ecuador
Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
July 5, 2024
Quarterfinal 2: Venezuela vs. Canada
Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
July 6, 2024
Quarterfinal 3: Uruguay vs. Brazil
Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
July 6, 2024
Quarterfinal 4: Colombia vs. Panama
Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Copa America 2024 Semifinals
The Copa America 2024 playoffs lead into the semi-final stage of the tournament. For all Semifinals dates and schedules, look no further.
Semi-final 1
Teams: Winner of Quarter-final 1 vs. Winner of Quarter-final 2
Date: July 9, 2024
Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Semi-final 2
Teams: Winner of Quarter-final 3 vs. Winner of Quarter-final 4
Date: July 10, 2024
Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Copa America 2024 Third-Place match
In the Copa America Bracket 2024, the third vs fourth match consists of the two teams that lost the semi-final match. Here we have compiled the Third-Place match schedule:
Teams: Losers of Semi-final 1 vs. Losers of Semi-final 2
Date: July 13, 2024
Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
The Big Final
The Copa America playoffs schedule concludes with the grand final, where the winners of the semi-final games come together to determine the Copa America champions for 2024. Here you can find the key information for this big championship match:
Teams: Winners of Semi-final 1 vs Semi-final 2
Date: July 12, 2024
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Once all of the excitement from the Copa America 2024 resides, you’ll walk away with unforgettable moments lingering in your memories, from the competition brought by various teams from across the Americas. From group stages to the grand final, we’ll witness excitement and high drama in every match on the pathway to the playoffs.