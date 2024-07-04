Access details for Copa America Playoffs – dates, standings, and venues. As the knockout phase approaches, save the dates and explore who will make it to the final.

The Copa America 2024 brings together teams from across the Americas, competing for a chance to win the big title. The Conmebol teams and the six best from Concacaf will meet in the tough tournament.

Lionel Messi, and defending champions, Argentina, will face the other fifteen teams with might and determination. Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay are other of the great teams that play the Copa America.

Access the playoffs schedule – from fixtures in the group phase to the knockout stage of the competition. We’ll provide you with all of the key fixtures here, throughout the tournament.

Copa America 2024 Knockout Stage

At the Copa America playoffs stage of the tournament, the action really intensifies. There are no second chances, as winners in the knockout stage advance to the semi-finals. Here, our experts have gathered key information about these elimination games just for you.

July 4, 2024

Quarterfinal 1: Argentina vs. Ecuador

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Lionel Messi of Argentina – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

July 5, 2024

Quarterfinal 2: Venezuela vs. Canada

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

July 6, 2024

Quarterfinal 3: Uruguay vs. Brazil

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Vinicius Junior of Brazil – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

July 6, 2024

Quarterfinal 4: Colombia vs. Panama

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Copa America 2024 Semifinals

The Copa America 2024 playoffs lead into the semi-final stage of the tournament. For all Semifinals dates and schedules, look no further.

Semi-final 1

Teams: Winner of Quarter-final 1 vs. Winner of Quarter-final 2

Date: July 9, 2024

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Darwin Nunez of Uruguay – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Semi-final 2

Teams: Winner of Quarter-final 3 vs. Winner of Quarter-final 4

Date: July 10, 2024

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Copa America 2024 Third-Place match

In the Copa America Bracket 2024, the third vs fourth match consists of the two teams that lost the semi-final match. Here we have compiled the Third-Place match schedule:

Teams: Losers of Semi-final 1 vs. Losers of Semi-final 2

Date: July 13, 2024

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

The Big Final

The Copa America playoffs schedule concludes with the grand final, where the winners of the semi-final games come together to determine the Copa America champions for 2024. Here you can find the key information for this big championship match:

Teams: Winners of Semi-final 1 vs Semi-final 2

Date: July 12, 2024

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Once all of the excitement from the Copa America 2024 resides, you’ll walk away with unforgettable moments lingering in your memories, from the competition brought by various teams from across the Americas. From group stages to the grand final, we’ll witness excitement and high drama in every match on the pathway to the playoffs.