When the game was heading to the final minutes, Anthony Elanga proved Ralph Rangnick right as he put things level for Manchester United against Atletico Madrid after coming off the bench. Check out the video of the goal here.

It looked like Manchester United would leave the Wanda Metropolitano empty-handed after a poor performance, but Ralph Rangnick's decision to sub off Marcus Rashford for Anthony Elanga paid off.

The Red Devils' youngster scored a massive goal to put things level against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. After 80 minutes, Elanga capitalized on a great assist from Bruno Fernandes to tie the game.

Atletico put themselves in front early in the game through Joao Felix, who scored a beautiful header after a great cross from Renan Lodi. Even though they were in control for much of the game, United hit back with 10 minutes to go for the final whistle.

Watch: Anthony Elanga ties the UCL game for Man United vs Atletico

Jan Oblak didn't have a lot of work to do in this game but the visitors have eventually found the way into the scoresheet through Elanga, who is making an impression this season under Rangnick. Check out the video of his goal:

Video for US viewers

Video for UK viewers

Video for Canada viewers