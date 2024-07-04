Lamar Jackson will try to achieve success in the 2024 NFL season with the Ravens, and there's a former league MVP who thinks hat no player will be able to stop him.

For many football analysts, Lamar Jackson has shown clear improvement in recent years. Now, a former NFL MVP has praised the Baltimore Ravens quarterback, stating that no one will be able to stop him.

Last year, the Ravens decided to keep Lamar Jackson as their starting quarterback. The AFC North team offered him a lucrative 5-year, $260 million contract, trusting him to bring the club a Super Bowl victory in the near future.

Lamar Jackson has worked hard to improve as a quarterback. He is a dual-threat player who can also move the chains with his legs, and despite everyone knowing this, he still manages to run the ball almost perfectly.

Cam Newton says Lamar Jackson is better than he was

In 2015, following a remarkable season, Cam Newton was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. He had an astonishing tenure with the Carolina Panthers, but he failed to secure the title in Super Bowl 50.

During his career, Newton was widely regarded as one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks in history. However, he believes that Lamar Jackson is the best to ever do it, placing him on the same level as Michael Vick.

Newton analyzed Lamar Jackson’s skills, noting that the former 32nd overall pick has significantly improved his throwing abilities. Despite this, Newton emphasized that there’s no one who can stop Jackson on the ground

“Well, Lamar’s style is a little different than mine,” Newton said. “He’s got big play [potential], any play. He’s got speed that I never had, and he’s just electric. And then, I played the game more powerful. I can run, but I’m probably going to get caught. Lamar, (Michael) Vick, they’re ain’t getting caught.”

Cam Newton, former quarterback of the Carolina Panthers

While Jackson may be faster than Newton, he still has a long way to go in terms of touchdowns. Super Cam holds the record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history with 75, whereas Jackson currently has 29.

When did Cam Newton retire from football?

Cam Newton entered the league as the 1st overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He had an impressive tenure with the Carolina Panthers, earning three Pro Bowl selections and being named the league’s MVP in 2015.

Newton left the Panthers in 2019 and played the 2020 season with the Patriots. He returned to Carolina a year later, but the team released him midway through the campaign. While he hasn’t returned to the league yet, he also hasn’t officially retired.