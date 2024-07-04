Lionel Messi and Argentina have advanced to the semifinals of the Copa America 2024. Here’s who they will face in their next game of the tournament.

Who will Lionel Messi, Argentina play in the Copa America 2024 semifinals?

The Copa America 2024 has its first semifinalist as Lionel Messi and Argentina have advanced to the next round of the competition. Here’s who they will face in the next game.

Argentina is among the top contenders to win the Copa America 2024. The current FIFA World Cup champions had a stellar Group Stage, winning all three matches.

In the quarterfinals, the Albiceleste battled Ecuador in a hard-fought match. Despite the challenges, Lionel Messi’s team secured their spot in the semifinals, keeping their championship dreams alive.

Argentina’s possible route to the final: Copa America 2024 bracket

Argentina faced more challenges than expected in the semifinals of the Copa America 2024 against Ecuador, a team that had never beaten them in this tournament’s history.

Lisandro Martinez opened the scoring in the 35th minute, but Ecuador persisted and equalized in stoppage time at 90+1 through Kevin Rodriguez. The match had to be decided by penalties thereafter.

Lionel Messi missed the first spot-kick with a failed Panenka attempt, but Dibu Martinez came to Argentina’s rescue by saving two shots, securing a 4-2 victory for his team.

Bracket of the Copa America 2024 final stage

With Argentina advancing after defeating Ecuador, Lionel Scaloni’s team awaits their semifinal opponent. Venezuela and Canada will face off on Friday to determine who will challenge the current world champions for a spot in the grand final.

On the other side of the bracket, Uruguay and Brazil will compete against each other. The winner of this match will then face the winner between Colombia and Panama.