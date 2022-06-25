The Mexican U20 team faces the Puerto Rican U20 for the round of 16 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

The Mexican team is, together with the United States U20, one of the main candidates to win this Concacaf U20 Championship. And of course, the rivalry between the two greats of the Confederation becomes even more interesting if you take into account that these two rivals would only meet in the final. Although first, of course, Mexico must get through this round of 16.

Puerto Rico U20 go for the miracle against the great power of Concacaf. The Puerto Ricans were the winners of group C that was played in a previous stage (between November 6 and 10, 2021) by goal difference since they equaled on points with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Bermuda (in the group was also Barbados who lost all games). In other words, they had difficulties to overcome not so strong rivals, so it will be necessary to see what they can do against the “Tri”.

Mexico U20 vs Puerto Rico U20: Date

Mexico U20 and Puerto Rico U20 will face each other at the Olimpico Metropolitano Stadium, San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 10:30 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

Mexico U20 vs Puerto Rico U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Mexico U20 vs Puerto Rico U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between Mexico U20 and Puerto Rico U20 will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN, YouTube.

How to watch Mexico U20 vs Puerto Rico U20 anywhere

