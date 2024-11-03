Dak Prescott suffered an important injury with the Dallas Cowboys during the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Dallas Cowboys are in a lot of trouble. After an imminent loss against the Atlanta Falcons, they will fall to 3-5 record and Dak Prescott could be out for many weeks.

During the fourth quarter, the Cowboys were down 21-13 and, after throwing a pass, Prescott suffered a hamstring injury. At first, the quarterback seemed ready to return, but, a few minutes later, he was officially ruled out.

Now, a playoff run trying to win the Super Bowl looks almost impossible considering Dallas will face one of the toughest stretches in the NFL to close out the month: Eagles, Texans and Commanders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happened to Dak Prescott with Cowboys?

Dak Prescott had to leave the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter because of a hamstring injury. However, TV cameras also caught the quarterback having serious problems with his right hand.

Medical staff was taping one of his fingers and, at least for the moment, no one knows for sure how long Prescott will be out for the Cowboys. This could be the end of the season for Mike McCarthy’s team.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dak Prescott and strong warning to rest of Dallas Cowboys

How serious is Dak Prescott’s injury with Cowboys?

Dak Prescott’s hamstring injury kept him out of the final ten minutes of the game against the Atlanta Falcons as Cooper Rush took over at quarterback. As we’ve already mentioned, the extent of the injury hasn’t been confirmed, but, his mobility was severely compromised.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the most intriguing part of Prescott’s situation is probably his throwing hand. He had a clear cut and was bleeding. That might also affect him going forward.

Advertisement