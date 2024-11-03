NBA News: Giannis Antetokounmpo makes something clear after Bucks’ fifth straight loss

The Milwaukee Bucks are struggling to find their rhythm this season, and Giannis Antetokounmpo made it clear what needs to change following the team’s fifth consecutive loss.

The Milwaukee Bucks have hit a rough patch, failing to secure a win since their NBA season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. After a close 113-114 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking their fifth straight defeat, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a clear message about the team’s struggles.

Despite standout performances from Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard—Giannis with 34 points and Lillard leading all scorers with 41—the Bucks couldn’t pull through.

“We just gotta go out there and do it, together though,” Antetokounmpo said postgame. “I don’t think one guy will do it. I don’t think two guys will do it. I think within the whole team, everybody’s gotta come together and do it.“

“Like tonight, we scored 75 points combined, me and Dame, it’s not enough,” he added. “ Against Boston, we scored 65 points. It’s not enough. We gotta come all together. We gotta trust one another. We gotta put the ball and put the responsibilities to our teammates and make the game easier for them. They gotta get more easy looks. We gotta create for them. They gotta feel good about themselves.”

Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates with Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Doc Rivers reflects on Bucks’ struggles

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers doesn’t believe the issue lies in the players’ mindsets but thinks the team struggles with maintaining intensity for a full game.

“I think their mindsets are great,” Rivers said. “You saw how we came out. That’s not the issue. We don’t sustain the game. We haven’t been able to sustain 48 minutes.”

Rivers on Bucks’ rebounding challenges

In addition to concerns about consistency, Rivers highlighted the Bucks’ difficulties with securing long rebounds, which he noted as a growing issue in the game against the Cavaliers.

“I tell you this, what I keep saying is … it’s not just the defensive rebounds, it’s the long rebounds that are bouncing on the floor,” Rivers explained. “It just seems like we’re not quick enough to get on them. They came up in Memphis the other night. Every one that bounced on the floor, their guards or their small forwards got. Tonight, the same thing. And that’s a concern.”

